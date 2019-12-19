|
PICCOLO, Stephen K. Of NH, formerly of Medford & Melrose, December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Gilda (Cirace) Piccolo. Loving father of Elizabeth Panagoulis & her husband Tom of Hollis, NH, Dorothy Marchand of Lynnfield and Caroline Cirace of Ft. Myers, FL. Cherished grandfather of Nietra Panagoulis, Kadin Panagoulis, Joshua Danley, Jillian Mordarski, Stephen Marchand & Stephanie Pickard. Proud great-grandfather of Devin, Giovanna, Chase, Stephen, Matteo, Wyatt, Chloe & Quinn. A Funeral Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:30AM. Followed by a Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford with Military Honors. Stephen was a very proud WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's name to Home Health Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
