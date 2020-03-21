|
BENNETT, Stephen L. Age 69, of Marlborough, March 14, 2020. Son of the late James J. and Nathalie (Thayer) Bennett. Husband of Mary E. (Sheehan) Bennett of Marlborough. Father of Jamie Anne Jones and her husband Paul of Ashland and Megan Bennett of Arlington, VA. Grandfather of Shane A. Jones. Brother of Daniel, James, Robert and Kevin Bennett, Nathalie Sisson, Phyllis Bennett, Rita Bennett, Irene Schramm and Margie Henderson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For complete obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020