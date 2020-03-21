Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN L. BENNETT


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN L. BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, Stephen L. Age 69, of Marlborough, March 14, 2020. Son of the late James J. and Nathalie (Thayer) Bennett. Husband of Mary E. (Sheehan) Bennett of Marlborough. Father of Jamie Anne Jones and her husband Paul of Ashland and Megan Bennett of Arlington, VA. Grandfather of Shane A. Jones. Brother of Daniel, James, Robert and Kevin Bennett, Nathalie Sisson, Phyllis Bennett, Rita Bennett, Irene Schramm and Margie Henderson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For complete obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -