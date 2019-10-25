|
DUNGAN, Stephen M. Age 74 of Stow, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Loving husband of Pamela J. Weathers. Father of David Dungan of Westborough, MA, Debbie Gomes and her husband Rodrigo of Natick, MA, Kathryn Dungan and husband Eli Husock of Brooklyn, NY and Jessica Weathers and husband Mike Cobb of Arlington, MA. Grandfather of Oliva, Cameron, Kaylee, Stella, Vivian and Oscar. Brother of Linda Morse and husband Bill of Dunbarton, NH. Also survived by his former wife Sheryn Dungan. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Stephen on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at the Stow Community Center, 511 Great Road, Stow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Stow Council on Aging, 509 Great Road, Stow, MA 01775, Stow Community Chest, PO Box 392, Stow, MA, Friends of Acadia, 43 Cottage Street D, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, or The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019