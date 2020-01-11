|
|
RITTENBURG, Stephen M. Age 88, of Dedham, MA, formerly of Newton and Hull on January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Charlotte (Finland) Rittenburg. Devoted father of Amy Schlager and her husband Robert of Palm Beach, FL, Jonathan Rittenburg and his wife Linda of Henderson, NV and Andrea Segel and her husband Jay of Wayland. Cherished grandfather of Scott and Spencer Schlager, and Jeffrey and Olivia Segel. Loving son to the late William and Ruth (Koplow) Rittenburg. Dear brother to Susan Epstein of Hull, Jane Delaney of Cambridge and the late Paul Rittenburg of Sharon, and the late Robert Rittenburg of Reading. Service to be held at Sharon Memorial Park on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00 pm. Following the Service, Memorial Observance will be held at NewBridge on the Charles Community Center, Great Meadow Hall, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, 3:30-7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Fund, Brigham & Women's Hospital, 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020