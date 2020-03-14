|
SHEPARD, Stephen M. Age 59, of Rockport, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Stephen was born in Somerville, MA on February 14, 1961 and was the eldest son of the late William Arthur Shepard and Lucille (Botelho) Shepard. Veteran of the US Army Green Beret. Esteemed member of the Irish traditional music community. He is survived by his wife Zulima, daughter Silvana, granddaughter Venezia, his son and daughter in-law Michael and Titciana. Along with his sister Denise, and brothers Scott, William, and Mark. He will be buried with military honors in Bourne National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: New England Center and Home for Veterans.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020