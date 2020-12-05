MacGILLVRAY, Stephen Passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 of COVID-related illness. He was 60 years old, still strong, vibrant and with so much life left to live. He lived in Doylestown, PA but was a New Englander at heart, having grown up in Scituate, MA and Warwick, RI. A graduate of Fairfield University with a B.A. in business, Steve worked in sales of sunglasses and small leather goods to department stores and retail locations through the New York City and Philadelphia regions. He loved his work and excelled at sales. He was a father, a coach, a hockey player, a son, a brother, a salesman, a friend and a constant bright light in the world. His smile and humorous antics always lit up a room. It was impossible to be near him and not feel good. He was generous, a gentleman with old-school manners, an independent thinker, and a guy who didn't shy away from political arguments or other mischief. You were guaranteed a passionate, sometimes heated back and forth with Steve, but you always knew it would end with a laugh or a hug. But mostly Steve had a huge heart. He leaves behind two beautiful daughters, the lights of his life, Chloe and Lucie, and wife Nancy, his mother and father Carole and Don Eversoll, brother Mark MacGillvray (Kathleen), sister Heather MacGillvray-Myman (Harvey), sister Amy Rappeport (Tom Teicholz), brothers Jon (Mary) and Peter Eversoll, his beloved first cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, including Molly and Samantha Myman and Natasha Teicholz. And so many friends. It's difficult to summarize a life but with Steve we can do it with a question. How can one person leave so many people feeling like they have lost their best friend? Steve did. He loved people and they loved him back. He will be deeply missed. And if he were here, he'd be making fun of all of this. So next time you laugh or tell a joke, remember Steve. No Services.