McNALLY, Stephen Age 86, a longtime resident of North Andover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at the Meadows Health Center – Edgewood Community in North Andover. Stephen was born in Lawrence, MA, to the late Stephen F. Sr. and Margaret (Brandy) McNally. Stephen was the beloved husband of 55 years of Carol E. (Downs) McNally and father of his daughter, Margaret (Lynch) McNally and James Lynch of Kingston, NH, his sons, Christopher McNally and his wife Melissa (Adams) McNally of Hudson, NH, Michael McNally and his wife Laura (Surette) McNally of North Andover, MA, Stephen McNally and his wife Kathleen (Ciaccia) McNally of Hooksett, NH, and was grandfather to Cameron and Gillian McNally, Megan and Kevin McNally, Matthew Lynch, Jake and Kylie McNally. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen F. Sr. and Margaret, and by his grandson, John S. Lynch. Visiting Hours: A Private Family Service at his request was held at Conte Funeral Home, NORTH ANDOVER, MA, followed by interment with military honors at St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemeteries in Lawrence, MA. For those who wish, Stephen may be remembered through donations to his grandson John S. Lynch's memorial scholarship fund - www.gofundme.com/john-s-lynch-memorialscholarship The National Brain Tumor Society at 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 - braintumor.org or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter at 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037 - harvesthills.org



