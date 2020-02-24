|
|
YOVINO, Stephen Michael D.M.D. Age 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Devoted husband to his wife of 50 years Stephanie Batko Yovino. Loving father to his only child and light of his life Dr. Susannah Batko-yovino Ellsworth and her husband Joshua Tripp Ellsworth. Grandfather to his cherished grandsons Henry George and Joshua (Jack) Tripp Ellsworth, Jr, and loving brother of Paul J. Yovino. Stephen is also survived by his dedicated brother-in-law Gregory Batko and his wife Cynthia, special nephew G. Michael Batko, two nieces, grandnieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home, 500 Greenfield Ave., PITTSBURGH, PA 15207. Parastas Requiem Service at 3:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Closing Prayers in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church in Oakland.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020