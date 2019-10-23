|
|
HEALY, Stephen Michael "Mike" Age 84, of Scituate, and previously of Quincy, entered into eternal rest after a brief illness, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Athenry, Co. Galway, Ireland on November 7, 1934, to Mary (Hession) Healy and Frank Healy. Loving husband to Mary (Maureen) Healy for 58 years, devoted father of Stephen and wife Tara of Hanover, Paul and wife Kathy of Chattanooga, TN, Fiona and husband Tom Benson of Scituate, and Michelle Healy of Washington, DC. Proud "Papa" of Patrick, Kathryn, Michaela, Molly, Caroline, Grace, Nora, Colman, Jenna, Liam and Celia. He is survived by siblings Morgan, Desmond, John, Jane, Carmel, Claire, Bernadette, and Agnes of Ireland and the late Mary, Frank, Patrick, Paul, Owen, and Peter Healy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours, from 4pm to 8pm, on Friday, October 25th, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, MA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 26th at 10 a.m. in the St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to VNA of Norwell or St. Mary's Church of the Nativity, Scituate, MA. Full obituary at
www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer LogoRichardson-Gaffey
781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019