WINSLOW, Stephen Morgan May 19, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Passed on Saturday, May 16, just three days shy of his 85th birthday. He was surrounded by his wife, Val, of 63 years, and his five children, at his long-time home in Lynnfield, MA.
Steve was first in his class at Lynn English high school, receiving multiple academic honors, graduating in 1952. He then attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1956. Upon graduation he was chosen by the college's geology department to conduct field studies in Greenland for six months. He then enlisted in the Navy, graduating in the top 1% of Officer Candidate School (OCS). Steve spent four years in active duty serving his country with tours in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. He then spent the next 23 years in the Navy Reserve, before retiring in December 1982, a full Captain.
Steve worked for large companies such as IBM and New England Life, before embarking on many entrepreneurial endeavors, culminating as an independent financial advisor, working for his beloved clients just months before his death. Steve was a great outdoorsman who loved to ski, golf, and hike, but he'll always be remembered as an avid fly fisherman in his favorite streams of Maine and New Hampshire.
Steve is survived by his wife, Valkyr (McGlone) Winslow; five children, Stephen Winslow, Susan Kuta, Sara Oliveri, Mary Ann Forester, Michael Winslow; fifteen grandchildren, Stephen, Jonathan, Benjamin Winslow; Joseph, Jennifer, John Kuta; Sam, Jessica, Marianne Oliveri; Stephanie, Daniel, Christina Forester; Kostas, Theo, Elias Winslow; and one great-grandchild, Luna Oliveri.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020