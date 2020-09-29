BONARRIGO, Stephen N. Age 76, of Mashpee and formerly of Carver, passed away September 27, 2020 with his family by his side at Falmouth Hospital. Stephen was born in the fall of 1943 to Anthony and Olivia Bonarrigo in Boston, MA. He grew up with one brother Jerome "Jerry" in Milton. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his mother, sharing her passion for gardening and cooking. He earned his Bachelor's in Engineering from Northeastern University. He took his love of engineering to The Gillette Company, where he worked for over 30 years. After retiring, he moved to Arizona to live out his dreams of becoming a cowboy. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and being outdoors. Taking his loved ones out on his boat were some of the most cherished times, where every trip was truly an adventure. Riding horses, playing golf and being in his garden were just some of his favorite ways to spend his weekends. Music played a big role in Stephen's life. Whether it was playing in his band or recording songs with his brother Jerry, he could always be seen tapping along to the beat of the drums. Loving father of Bret and his wife Maria of CT, Tasha and her husband William of Hanson, Ashley and her husband Michael of Marshfield. Cherished papa of Jack, Jason, Alayna and William, Jr. He is also survived by his niece Debbie, nephew Michael and his loving girlfriend of 25 years, Jacqueline. Stephen lived out his final years being cared for by the incredible staff at Bridges by Epoch Pembroke/Mashpee. The passion and amazing care they provided was more like family than anything. He was such a fun-loving person and it showed in the care they gave him. Special thanks to Bridges by Epoch for your compassion and love to our dad. Visiting Hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Milton, Thursday, October 1st, from 4-8 PM. Family and friends invited. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.com