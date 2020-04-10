Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN N. BOUDREAU

BOUDREAU, Stephen N. Of Medford, April 7th. Beloved husband of Rita F. (Phelan) Boudreau. Father of Stephen Boudreau and his wife Sherryl of Thorton, CO, Jean Irving and her husband Jerry of Salem, NH and Lawrence Boudreau and his wife Mary of Harahan, LA. Grandfather of David, Jennifer, Kara, Greg, Ryan and Daniel. Great-grandfather of Cory, Rylee and Wyatt. Brother of the late Emma Peterson, Paul Boudreau, Irene Jack, Helen Gumbleton, Loretta Donnell and Betty Murphy. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Stephen was raised and educated in Medford. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. Stephen was a firefighter for the City of Medford for 32 years. He received the Firefighter's Medal of Honor for his service to the city. He also worked for the Glaziers Union for most of his life. At his request, Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to Make-A-Wish, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. www.wish.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
