LANDER, Stephen Neil Age 58, of Holliston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Steve was married to Stacey (Mele) Lander on January 7, 1996; they were married for 24 wonderful, raucous, and loving years. They had many canine children together who fulfilled their lives and completed their home: first Blackjack and Jessie, and now Clyde, Clementine, and Ellie Mae. These dogs brought joy, love, chaos, and comfort to Stephen and Stacey each day and have been the luckiest of pups since the dates of their rescues. Stephen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 29, 1962 to loving parents, Marlene (Mason) and Jay Lander. He attended Framingham South High School and Pomfret Academy before earning his B.A. at Denison University and his J.D. at Suffolk University Law School. In addition to his devoted wife and parents, Stephen is survived by sisters, Michelle Feinberg and her husband, Andrew, and Sara Lou Sherman and her husband, Jeff; his brother-in-law, James Mele; and his sister-in-law, Teresa Mele; and their families, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom dearly loved their awesome, generous and mischievous Uncle Stephen. Stephen cherished his family above all else. Stephen was an established and formidable divorce attorney and trial lawyer in Boston and MetroWest for 33 years, first practicing with the firm of McGrath & Kane and then, in the best professional decision of his career, Stephen and his father establishes the law firm of Lander & Lander, P.C. where they practiced law together from 1995-2019. Both Stephen and his father cherished every single day of their careers during which they practiced law together. This was a real family affair, as sister Michelle also practiced law with them and Steve's mother managed the books for many years. Steve never missed an opportunity to kiss a family member hello or to end the day with a bear hug to hold them over until the next day. As a trial lawyer, the courtroom was his stage. He loved the theatre involved with presenting- and most often winning- an argument and a case. He represented his clients with vigor and zest as if lives were at stake, which they often were. The number of former clients who became Stephen's friends speaks to the skill, passion and commitment with which he applied his craft. In addition to clients, lawyers and judges, Stephen picked up lifelong friends everywhere he went. He was the best man in 12 weddings; when he required a kidney transplant, first in 2003 and then again in 2014, Stephen had over 30 volunteers clamoring to be tested for the opportunity to help their remarkable friend. Ultimately, Steve's sisters were given that blessing and for the price of two kidneys, they were able to secure an additional 17 years with their beloved brother. Stephen was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at the ages of six, and while he was battered by associated complications throughout his life, he never let that define him. Stephen will forever be remembered for his enormous love for his family, his loyalty and generosity of spirit, his sharp legal mind and his varied taste in jokes. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service and Shiva are private. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to Northeast Animal Shelter, Inc., 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970 or Scott County Humane Society, Inc. PO Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251, in Stephen's Memory. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020