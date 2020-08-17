|
BOCHNAK, Dr. Stephen P. Of Sherborn, MA died suddenly on August 15, 2020. Beloved son of Peter M. Bochnak and Marilyn Bochnak, and loving brother of Susan E. Bochnak, all of Sherborn, MA. Also survived by many aunts and uncles: John J. Bochnak of Jefferson, PA, Cathy Jellots of Rices Landing, PA, Bruce & Susan Waluck of West Barnstable, MA, John & Mary LaVoie of Sandwich, MA, Ronald & Laurie Brissette of Nottingham, NH, Dianne Brissette of Medway, MA, Lorraine Fournier of Lexington, MA, and the late James A. Brissette of Somerville, MA. Also survived by many cousins. He was the grandson of the late John & Dorothy Bochnak of Rices Landing, PA and James & Mary Brissette of Watertown, MA. Dr. Bochnak was a longtime member of the American Optometric Association (AOA) and the owner of Kenmore Optical in Brookline, MA for 17 years.
Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, August 19 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, on Thursday, August 20 at 10am (procession from the Funeral Home at 9am). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020