|
|
BOGOSH, Stephen P. Of Burlington, July 28. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Keene). Loving and proud father of Emily and Hailey, both of Burlington. Son of the late Robert and Ellen. Brother of Robert & his wife Mary of NH, Michael & his wife Diane of NH, James of Burlington, Nancy Driscoll of NH & her late husband Roland, Christine Lonero of Lowell, Janet Guinta & her husband Robert of Chelmsford, and Lori Grady & her husband Brian of NH. Son-in-law of Carol & Fred Keene of Burlington. Brother-in-law of Kelly & Cliff Comeau and Kevin & Terri Keene all of Burlington. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's name may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019