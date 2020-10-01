1/1
STEPHEN P. BOYLE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYLE, Stephen P. Of Tenants Harbor, ME and Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Orange, CT and Boston, MA, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 with his loving wife of 34 years, Dr. Margorie L. Engel, by his side. An avid world traveler and devoted family man, Steve will be forever loved and remembered by 5 daughters, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Professionally, Steve served as EVP and Chairman of the Trust Department at Citytrust bank in CT and later as Managing Director of Fiduciary and Investment Services at Choate Hall and Stewart, LLP, Boston. A private memorial service will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Steve's life by donating to the University of Arizona Women's Basketball program, 1 National Championship Drive, PO Box 210096, Tucson, AZ 85721 or https://give.uafoundation.org/womens-basketball

View the online memorial for Stephen P. BOYLE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery
18751 S La Canada Dr
Sahuarita, AZ 85629
(520) 625-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Steve's passing. I worked for Steve for almost 20 years and always appreciated his leadership. He will be missed.
Peter Quigley
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved