BOYLE, Stephen P. Of Tenants Harbor, ME and Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Orange, CT and Boston, MA, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 with his loving wife of 34 years, Dr. Margorie L. Engel, by his side. An avid world traveler and devoted family man, Steve will be forever loved and remembered by 5 daughters, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Professionally, Steve served as EVP and Chairman of the Trust Department at Citytrust bank in CT and later as Managing Director of Fiduciary and Investment Services at Choate Hall and Stewart, LLP, Boston. A private memorial service will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Steve's life by donating to the University of Arizona Women's Basketball program, 1 National Championship Drive, PO Box 210096, Tucson, AZ 85721 or https://give.uafoundation.org/womens-basketball View the online memorial for Stephen P. BOYLE