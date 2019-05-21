Boston Globe Obituaries
McMAHON, Stephen P. Of Malden, died peacefully on May 21st at the age of 71. Son of the late Walter & Louise (Berry) McMahon. Brother of Rita L. Whelan, Cathy A. Pagliarulo & her husband Joe, Kevin McMahon & his wife Camille, and the late Claire McMahon, Ruth Henderson and John McMahon. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held on Tues., May 28th, from 4-7 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Wed., May 29th, at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Burial to follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill, MA 01830. For the obituary, directions, or to leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
