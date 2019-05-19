O'DONNELL, Stephen P. Jr. Age 71, a resident of Amesbury, MA for over 40 years passed away suddenly at his home on May 17, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1947 in Lynn, MA. Steve is a U.S. Army Veteran who grew up in Revere, graduated from Revere High School and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Engineering. He was a former Supervisor at Lucent Technology where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Maine with his children and grandchildren. He was born to the late Stephen P. O'Donnell, Sr. and Dorothy (Leslie) O'Donnell of Revere, MA. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Horton and her husband Brian of Sanbornton, NH, his daughter, Shannon Mieczkowski and her husband Rich of Salem, NH and his daughter, Erin O'Donnell of Salem, NH. He also leaves behind his 8 beloved grandchildren who gave him much joy in life, Morgan, Jack, Alexander, Jacob, Lucas, Henry, Oliver and Nicky. A brother, Richard O'Donnell of Revere, MA, his sister, Maureen Defrehn of Jewett City, CT and sister-in-law, Joy O'Donnell of Virginia as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael O'Donnell of Virginia. Visiting Hours: Calling Hours are on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4-7pm, at E. V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home, 118 Friend Street, AMESBURY, MA. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, 2 School St., in Amesbury. A gathering with a light lunch will be held in the parish hall following the Mass. There will be a burial at a later date.



