PANNES, Dr. Stephen P 'I'll pass this way but once. Any good, that I can do, Let me know it now. 'Let me not neglect it or defer it, For I shall not pass this way again.' Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, died peacefully on May 19th at the age of 87 at his home of 58 years in Norwood, MA surrounded by his family. Steve is survived by wife Caroline, the love of his life for 57 years, his three sons, Burton (Marianne), Peter (Andrea) and Mark (Pam), his 7 grandchildren Blake, Estelle, Kate, Larry, Liza, Nick, and Stephen, his beloved brother and sister Nick and Virginia (Sullivan), and numerous nieces and nephews. A 1950 graduate of Lynn Classical High School and then the University of Michigan (BA '54, School of Dentistry, D.D.S '59), Steve's diehard commitment to the Wolverines was eclipsed only by his lifelong love of his profession as a dentist and his family. He proudly served his country as a captain in the United States Air Force attached to Nouasseur Strategic Air Command AFB in North Africa in 1959-1961 and opened his private practice in Norwood in 1963. In the 1970's and 1980's, Steve flew numerous relief missions to Honduras to provide dental services and aid to impoverished Honduran residents amidst the country's turmoil. He was a benevolent caregiver who took his obligations as a dentist seriously. The dean of Norwood dentists, he practiced for a period of 60 years that spanned over eight decades with his irreplaceable assistant and office manager, Pam Gately, and remained an active member of the Massachusetts Dental Society until the day he passed away. Steve cared about and contributed greatly to his community. He was past chairman of the Norwood Scholarship Foundation and a Mason. His infectious positive attitude and signature greeting made everyone he met feel like a friend. Steve's dedication to and pride in his family was unparalleled. He was always there in support and the biggest fan of those closest to him and was unapologetic in showing it. He possessed a great sense of humor which generated countless bad jokes with which he delighted his grandchildren. The way he led his life leaves a legacy of genuine compassion and service, lightheartedness, and true care for family, friends, and strangers alike and a shining example of a life well lived. A true Renaissance man and a man of science to the end, Steve asked that his body be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Tufts Medical School. His family also wishes to convey special thanks to the Gately family of Norwood for their love and support through the years. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In recognition of the outstanding care Steve received from Dr. Mikhail Maysky and his team at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, our family requests any donations be made to . Funeral arrangements have been handled by Gillooly's Funeral Home of NORWOOD.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020