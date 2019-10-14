Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN P. QUEEN

QUEEN, Stephen P. Age 61, of Woburn, Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Fuller) Queen. Loving father of Tanya M. Queen of Jacksonville, FL, Stephen M. Queen and his wife Holly of Evansville, IN, David J. Queen and his wife Brittany of Woburn, and Brittany Rose Queen of Woburn. Dear son of Angela J. (Dempsey) Queen of Winchester, and the late Thomas H. Queen, Jr. Brother of Regina Viner of Tewksbury, Thomas Michael Queen of New Boston, NH, Daniel R. Queen of San Diego, CA, Mary Jane McDonagh of Wilimington, David A. Queen of Lunenberg, Maureen Fay of Winchester, Laura Queen of Woburn and Paula Queen of Winchester. Devoted grandfather of Renee Dodge. Layla, Victoria and Margaret Queen. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Wed., October 16 from 4-8PM, and again on Thurs., Oct. 17 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
