SULLIVAN, Stephen P. In Hingham and Brant Rock, formerly of Brighton, Dover and Norwood, July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Desiree A. Carlson, MD. Devoted father of Julie Downing and her husband Gregory of Canton. Brother of John J. Sullivan, MD and his wife Jane Collins of Arlington. Grandfather of Caitlin and Kyle Downing. Uncle of Colin Sullivan and his wife Julia, Ellen Sullivan and her husband Peter Rich, Patrick Sullivan, MD and his wife Emily. Former husband of Peggy (O'Day) Sullivan of Norwood. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (near Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Monday, July 22nd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, July 21st, from 2-6pm, in the funeral home. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 1:45pm. Graduate of St. Columbkille High School Class of 1961, Boston College Class of 1966 and Suffolk University MBA Class of 1979. Marine Corp Veteran Vietnam and late member of the Barbershop Chorus Baystatesman and the Ward Room Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Sullivan may be made to St. Columbkille Partnership School, 25 Arlington Street, Brighton, MA 02135. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe from July 19 to July 21, 2019