Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN P. WELCH

STEPHEN P. WELCH Obituary
WELCH, Stephen P. Steve Welch, of Wilmington, formerly of Medford, passed away December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dana (Spagnuolo) Welch. Loving father of Chris Welch of Lowell. Son of the late Mary (Small) and William Welch. Dear brother of Patricia McGrath of Woburn and Deb Talbot of Wakefield. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Medford, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday, 4-8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the at
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019
