PACHECO, Stephen Age 66, of Royalston, formerly of Somerville, passed away on March 9, 2020 at home. Steve was the loving husband of Noreen (Conlon) and the late Louise (McGlynn). He is survived by son, Lewis of Sturbridge; brothers, Anthony (Teresa) of Mashpee and Paul (Yvonne Pola) of San Francisco, 3 nephews, 1 niece; close friend, Michael Petisca. He was preceded by parents, Anthony F. Pacheco and Stephanie (Zukowski). Steve was a dedicated RN who enjoyed studying philosophy and was committed to social justice. No Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020