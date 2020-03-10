Home

More Obituaries for STEPHEN PACHECO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN PACHECO


1953 - 2020
STEPHEN PACHECO Obituary
PACHECO, Stephen Age 66, of Royalston, formerly of Somerville, passed away on March 9, 2020 at home. Steve was the loving husband of Noreen (Conlon) and the late Louise (McGlynn). He is survived by son, Lewis of Sturbridge; brothers, Anthony (Teresa) of Mashpee and Paul (Yvonne Pola) of San Francisco, 3 nephews, 1 niece; close friend, Michael Petisca. He was preceded by parents, Anthony F. Pacheco and Stephanie (Zukowski). Steve was a dedicated RN who enjoyed studying philosophy and was committed to social justice. No Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

View the online memorial for Stephen PACHECO
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
