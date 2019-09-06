|
|
POLIMENO, Stephen Age 76, passed away on September 3, 2019. Formerly of South Boston, he was a resident of Quincy. Steve was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine (Ywoskus) Polimeno and cherished son of the late Fred and Grace Polimeno.
Steve was a graduate of South Boston High School and Northeastern University. He worked for Eastern Airlines and as an independent accounting consultant for most of his career.
Steve is survived by brother-in-laws Anthony Ywoskus and his wife, Peggy; and John Ywoskus and his wife, Julie. He is also survived by nephews, Michael, Christopher, and David Ywoskus, and cousins Patricia Aplin, Robert Polimeno, Jean DesMarais, and Rosemary Woods.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made in Steve's memory to the American Society for the Protection of Animals (ASPCA) or . See
www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 7, 2019