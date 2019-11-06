|
POWER, Stephen Of Milton, Pocasset and recently a resident of Linden Ponds in Hingham, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ardmore, Co. Waterford, Ireland in 1932, Steve came to this country at the age of 23 and established a successful masonry contracting business. A former member of the Cork Football Club and the Knights of Columbus, Steve enjoyed dozens of family excursions to the family home in Ardmore, County Waterford as well as memorable trips to Italy, Portugal, the Caribbean and Australia. Steve was a generous, personable man who enjoyed Cape Cod cookouts with family and friends and Irish parties where he was well known for his singing, especially his signature song, "The Rocks of Bourne." Steve leaves his beloved wife, Ellen (Walsh) Power. Loving father of Declan Power of Milton, Stephen Power and his wife Cassi of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Power Lydon and her husband Joe of Milton, Nicholas Power and his wife Julie of Milton and Michael Power of Cincinnati. Steve also leaves eight grandchildren: Sarah and Declan Power, Emily and Maggie Power, Jack and Michael Lydon and Nicholas and Matthew Power. He was the brother of Declan Power, Sister Declan Power, Josie Dullea and Anne Phelan of Ireland, Nicholas Power of Florida, and the late Margaret Power Carr, John Power, Henry Power and Michael Power. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 3–7 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to Milton Foundation for Education, PO Box 223, Milton, MA 02186. For information, dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019