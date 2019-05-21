Boston Globe Obituaries
PRECOPIO, Stephen Age 91, of Watertown, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Precopio. Loving father of Janice Long & her husband Richard of Nashua NH, Sheila Precopio of Watertown and Joseph S. Precopio of Boston. Dear brother of Mary Napolitano, Eleanor Shaughnessy & the late Frances Coleman and Domenic Precopio. Family and friends will Celebrate Stephen's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 12 Noon for a Funeral Home Service. Burial will be private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
