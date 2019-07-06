Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN R. CALLIS

STEPHEN R. CALLIS Obituary
CALLIS, Stephen R. Of Winthrop, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was 70 years old. He was the beloved husband of Gayle M. (Pingiaro) Callis. Devoted father of Marc S. Callis and his wife Khanh of Winthrop, Joni P. Bonilla and her husband Matthew Gleason of Niskayuna, NY and Matthew E. Callis and his wife Laura of Stoughton. Adored grandfather of Hadrian, Taitum, Braeson and Kennedy. Cherished son of the late Emile G. and Katherine A. (Servis) Callis. Dear brother of Fern Daniels and her husband Kevin of South Carolina and the late Kenneth Callis. Brother-in-law of Karin Callis of East Falmouth. Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in 1971. He was a member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078. He enjoyed playing tennis, golfing and gardening. His Funeral will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Thursday, July 11, at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, from 5-7pm. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
