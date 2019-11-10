Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN CIAPCIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN R. CIAPCIAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN R. CIAPCIAK Obituary
CIAPCIAK, Stephen R. Of Walpole, November 8, 2019, age 62. Loving father of Courtney Ciapciak and her wife, Glenda Bemis, of East Walpole, Stephen R. Ciapciak, Jr. of Walpole, and Kelly Ciapciak of Walpole. Devoted brother of Lisa-ann Ciapciak and her partner, Dale Harlow, of East Burke, Vermont, and James Ciapciak and his wife, Kerry, of Walpole. Cherished uncle of Patrick Ciapciak, Casey Ciapciak, and Kristen Ciapciak. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Steve's Life Celebration on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 PM and Wednesday, from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Steve's love of reading, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Friends of the Walpole Public Library, 143 School Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -