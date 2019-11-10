|
CIAPCIAK, Stephen R. Of Walpole, November 8, 2019, age 62. Loving father of Courtney Ciapciak and her wife, Glenda Bemis, of East Walpole, Stephen R. Ciapciak, Jr. of Walpole, and Kelly Ciapciak of Walpole. Devoted brother of Lisa-ann Ciapciak and her partner, Dale Harlow, of East Burke, Vermont, and James Ciapciak and his wife, Kerry, of Walpole. Cherished uncle of Patrick Ciapciak, Casey Ciapciak, and Kristen Ciapciak. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Steve's Life Celebration on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 PM and Wednesday, from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, on Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Steve's love of reading, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Friends of the Walpole Public Library, 143 School Street, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019