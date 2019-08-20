Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St.
BROOKLINE, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN DAISY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN R. DAISY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN R. DAISY Obituary
DAISY, Stephen R. In Braintree, formerly of Brookline, on August 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter E. and Helen L. (Rutledge) Daisy. Dear brother of the late Walter E. Daisy, Jr. Survived by his nephews and niece and their families. Retired teacher Everett Public Schools. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 25th, in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, from 4:00 – 6:00. At Stephen's request, Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now