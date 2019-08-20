|
DAISY, Stephen R. In Braintree, formerly of Brookline, on August 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter E. and Helen L. (Rutledge) Daisy. Dear brother of the late Walter E. Daisy, Jr. Survived by his nephews and niece and their families. Retired teacher Everett Public Schools. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 25th, in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, from 4:00 – 6:00. At Stephen's request, Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019