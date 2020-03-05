|
ALPERT, Stephen S. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 81. A longtime resident of Wayland, Steve was a successful serial entrepreneur, art collector, avid reader and lifelong learner. Steve will be deeply missed by his family and many dear friends, which truly were his greatest passion in life. His kindness, fun spirit, and generosity will live on forever. Funeral Services will be March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Congregation Or Atid, 97 Concord Road, Wayland, MA. Shiva will be at the Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue, Auburndale 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Roman De Sanctis Cardiac Division Legacy Fund c/o MGH Development Office Attn: Rachele Mastone, 125 Nassau Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020