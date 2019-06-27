Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
STEPHEN SALAMONE

STEPHEN SALAMONE Obituary
SALAMONE, Stephen Of Deerfield Beach, FL, formerly of Waltham, June 21, 2019. Father of Stephanie Haddock and her husband C.J. of Reno, Nevada, brother of Francis Salamone and his wife Marilyn of Burlington, Frances Furey and her husband the late Michael of Framingham, Carmela Scafidi and her husband the late Joseph of Waltham, and the late William and Orazio Salamone. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Stephen's life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from 9-11 am. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from June 30 to July 1, 2019
