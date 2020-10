SCHIFF, Stephen Age 79 years, of Milton, entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, he was the beloved son of the late Simon and Dorothy (Paul) Schiff. Stephen was actively involved in a number of Jewish communities. He leaves behind many devoted friends who will long cherish his memory. Services were held privately, as Stephen was laid to rest at Beth El Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. Levine Chapels 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com