|
|
SLYNE, Stephen "Steve" Owner of Steve Slyne's Deli Of West Roxbury, August 26, 2019. Beloved father and father-in-law to Michael and Patricia Slyne of West Roxbury, William and Mary Slyne of West Roxbury and Joan-Marie and John Morgan of Westwood. Adored by his 9 grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, Karly and Ali Slyne, Jack, Madeline, Delaney and Thomas Morgan and Carter Slyne and his great-granddaughter Layla Wendt. Survived by the mother of his children, Nancy and by several nieces and nephews. Beloved son of the late Stephen and Nora (Mullaney) Slyne. Steve was predeceased by his siblings Ann Marie "Nancy" Kilroy of West Roxbury, Marguerite "Margie" Slyne of West Roxbury, Dennis Slyne of West Roxbury and Kevin Slyne of Weymouth. Steve graduated from St. Mary's in Brookline, did a short stint at Boston College and ended up working for the First National stores in JP. He decided he wanted to run his own business and opened Steve Slyne's Deli in 1970. To say he loved his deli is an understatement. His customers became a family to him and he appreciated and adored all of them. He was blessed with wonderful employees over his 35 years in business. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, going to the track and especially cherished his days going to the races at Saratoga with the Brookline Fire Department. Growing up, he was a proud member of the Holy Name Band. He served his country in the National Guard. Steve loved politics and was co-founder of the Harry Truman Society. He was instrumental in bringing political rallies to West Roxbury on the eve of election night. He was also involved in the Boys and Girls Club in West Roxbury and wanted to do anything that helped the community thrive. While in West Roxbury, he spent many evenings at the Irish Social Club or in Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, August 30th at 9am. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the German Centre, 2222 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019