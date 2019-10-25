|
SMITH, Stephen Vaughn At age 65, of Northport, ME, October 19, 2019 on the Annapurna Circuit, near Manang, Nepal. Formerly of Newton, Westwood, and Mashpee, MA. Born March 5, 1954 in Fairborn, Ohio, to a charismatic minister, the late Burton Smith, and precious mother, Audrey Erickson Smith. A preacher's kid through and through, Steve grew entwined with his younger brothers and lifelong best friends, Paul, Tim, and Mark. Steve sought God everywhere: in the streets of Chicago, the cloud forest of Costa Rica, the sunrises of Northport, Maine, and in the mountains of Colorado, Peru, India, and finally, Nepal. His 35 years as an Episcopal priest were a natural extension of his quest, where he was privileged to tell stories of this communion, and shepherd many through life's joys and tribulations. God was there, too, in the eyes of his much-loved wife, Jeannette Hanlon, the esteem of his congregants, his dynamic friendships, and the outsized pride he took in his independent, strong-minded children Jamie, Martin, and Colleen, and bold, loving grandchildren, Corah, Burton, and Aida. In retirement, Steve became insatiable in his desire to have others see what he saw and was a prolific painter and writer. The Gods knew how Steve would want to die: up a mountain, surrounded by loved ones. Martin and Colleen comforted him in death, witnessed his Buddhist cremation, and carried his ashes to the 18,000 foot summit where he completed his trek. Steve, who has his father's heart, is now with his father. They grace us every moment, especially Audrey who has lost her firstborn son. Too soon. Too soon. Too soon. Steve's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service, at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 15 Newbury Street, Boston. Memorial Offerings may be sent to Presumpscot Elementary School Family Council, 69 Presumpscot St., Portland, ME 04103
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019