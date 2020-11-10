1/1
STEPHEN W. DERBY
DERBY, Stephen W. Stephen W. Derby, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 6, 2020. He had a difficult and debilitating fight with Lewy Body Dementia. The third son of John and Dorothy "Dot" Derby. He graduated from BC and taught high school math for several years before moving into the high-tech industry. He worked for Digital, Productivity Point International, MGH/Partners and Harvard Vanguard. Steve was the beloved husband of Joseph Geiermann. Loving father of Alec. Brother to Jack Derby and Jan Olmstead of Rye, New Hampshire. A visitation will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON on Friday, November 13 from 3-6 p.m. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14. Memorials in Stephen's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
