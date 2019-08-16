|
|
McATEER, Stephen W. "Bill" Of Malden, formerly of Melrose, August 14, 2019, age 74. Devoted son of the late Stephen & Anne E. (Power) McAteer. Loving brother of Mary Beth Margolis & her husband Michael of Melrose. Loving uncle of Alana & Molly Margolis. Also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 9:00-10:30AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 11:00AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Danvers. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Massachusetts Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 114, 16th St. #2011, Charlestown, MA 02129 or the , 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019