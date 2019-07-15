Boston Globe Obituaries
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
1321 Centre St.
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for STEPHEN WERBINSKI
STEPHEN WERBINSKI Jr.

STEPHEN WERBINSKI Jr. Obituary
WERBINSKI, Stephen Jr. Of Newton Centre. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Ann (Connors). Loving father of Julia A. Fitzgerald and her husband Martin of Northborough and Mary Ann Lawson and her husband Rick of Methuen. Devoted grandfather of Martin, Jr. and Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19th at 10:30AM in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4-8PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. Mr. Werbinski was proud veteran of the US Air Force having served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Crozier Council as well as the American Legion and VFW of Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Activities Department at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley where he served as Resident Council President. Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley c/o Deb Thrush, 191 Foster St., Littleton, MA 01460. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
