THOMPSON, Stephen William Abbot Age 79, of Marblehead, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan R. (Phillipps) Thompson, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Stephen was born in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late William A. and Kathleen M.H. (Turnbull) Thompson. He graduated from the Holderness School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Colby College with the class of '63. He also completed the Executive MBA program at Harvard Business School (now known as the Advanced Management Program). Upon graduating from Colby, Stephen worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan for his entire career. He successfully ran the Marsh & McLennan Boston office as Managing Director for many years until his retirement. Stephen was an avid reader of everything and was always interested in current affairs. He appreciated socializing and the warm company of his ROMEO group of friends (Retired Old Men Eating Out) as well as the "Lunch Bunch" in Marblehead. He was a boater throughout his life and enjoyed many years of New England coastal cruising with Joan. He was a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marblehead and the Five Islands Yacht Club on Malden Island in Maine, where he summered for 70 years. He was a loving father who provided his sons with support and guidance his entire life. He was a loyal and caring husband to Joan and they enjoyed travel around the world during their retirement. He was a kind and thoughtful grandfather and always involved in their school and sporting events. He was a gregarious person and loved to engage in discussions and stories with whomever he met. He was gracious, kind and inviting to everyone he knew and a man of great character. Always loyal to his family, he was a constant reminder of what it meant to be a good listener and to take care of one another. His absence leaves a void with his entire family, as he was loved by all and viewed as the family patriarch. Stephen leaves his two sons, Christopher P. Thompson and his wife, Meryl and their two children Aidan and Ryan, and Andrew A. Thompson and his wife, Nichole and their two children Lilah and Samuel, all of Marblehead. He is also survived by his sister, Cornelia Emery of Carmel-by-the Sea, CA and nieces Elizabeth and Victoria Emery, and Susan Ryan and a nephew, Douglas Ryan. Burial services will be private. A day of remembrance for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Abbot Public Library Fund, P.O. Box 1406, Marblehead, MA 01945 or to Marblehead Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 4, Marblehead, MA 01945 or via marblehead.dollarsforscholars.org Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm Street 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020