HAESCHE, Stephen William Age 74, passed away on July 23, 2019, after a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Linda (Mullen), his daughters, Katherine Haesche Thomson (Mark) of Marblehead, MA, Susannah Haesche McGee (Patrick) of Marblehead, MA, and four grandchildren, Julia T. Thomson, Grace S. Thomson, Jack W. McGee and Jane W. McGee. He is also survived by one brother, Robert Haesche of Westport, CT, sisters Carol Lemiszki (William) of Wayland, MA, and Jane Rawson (Thomas) of Cape Coral, FL, four nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law. Steve graduated from the College of Art at Syracuse University, and had a long and successful career as an art director/creative director. His work played an important role in the success of Mullen Advertising. He worked at Mullen for twenty-nine years, from its beginning with a handful of people through its evolution into a world-wide agency and member of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Steve went on to form Steve Haesche Creative, specializing mainly in serving the marine industry. He thrived working on his own and enjoyed freelance work into his late sixties. Family and friends will remember Steve's kind nature, sense of humor, quick wit and strong sense of duty. He served with the Marines in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. Anyone who knew Steve understood his passion for salt water. A longtime member of the Eastern Yacht Club in Marblehead, MA, he cruised with his family from Maine to the Bahamas aboard their beloved sloop "Katannah". He was an active participant in offshore racing from the 1960s through the 1990s. Steve was always ready to donate his time and talent to a wide variety of pro bono and charity projects that came his way. A Service will be held at Our Lady, Star Of The Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA at 11:00am on September 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canine Connection, which involves wounded veterans in the training and awarding of service dogs. Please visit www.1944to2019.com for more information.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019