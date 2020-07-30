|
WILLIAMS, Stephen Steve Williams, Beloved Father, Husband, Brother and Friend In the words of The Big Lebowski, "Sometimes, there's a man, well, he's the man for his time and place. He fits right in there." And that was Stephen Williams, in Jamaica Plain. Steve passed away on July 11, 2020, in the neighborhood he loved, sadly without ever having fulfilled his lifelong aspiration of becoming a pirate. He will, however, meet whatever comes next knowing that he was a wonderful father, husband, brother and friend, and that he will be deeply missed. Steve was born in 1951 in Dodge City, Kansas, to Jane and Harold Williams. He moved to JP in the late 70s and spent the rest of his life there, buying the old Victorian houses he adored, fixing them up, and renting them. He could often be seen tooling around Centre Street in his red Jeep Wrangler (complete with racy black leather car bra). For years, he spent every September 1st, move-in day, dashing to various houses to greet tenants in a garish Elvis t-shirt that hung like a tent on his 6'3" frame - he reasoned that stressed-out transplants and their parents could use the laugh. Steve's sense of humor was irreverent and indefatigable. He could laugh at anything, and did, to the eternal delight and occasional chagrin of his family. With his wife Laureen, he was a firm believer in the "kids are for messing with" school of parenting. He once memorably gave his two young daughters buckets made from dried bull scrota to use as Easter baskets. (They're mostly over it.) His kids always knew their dad had their backs, and he gave them immeasurable love, trust and support. Most importantly, he instilled his love of laughter in his children - along with a deep respect for good books, classic rock, and original crown molding. Steve leaves behind a family and a community he loved: his wife Laureen and dog Clemmie, his daughter Danielle and her husband Marco, his daughter Ariane and her wife Christy, and his son Alex; his sister Karen and her husband Rick, sister Gail and husband Michael, and his brother John and his wife Karen; his siblings-in-law Rob, Michel, Swati, Carole, and Twig; many nieces and nephews; and his dear friends, including Eric, Ray, Dolores, Leslie, Noel, and many others. We cannot possibly give Steve the sendoff he deserves right now, so look for information about a farewell party next summer. Until then, please raise a glass in fellowship, as he would have wanted. And give a spirited "ARRHH!" for Steve on September 19th, Talk Like a Pirate Day. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kids In Need of Defense (KIND), which provides legal assistance to children in need. We are also directing donations to Behind You, Inc., an organization that supports food service workers, in honor of all those who brought Steve good wine and better company.
