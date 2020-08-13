Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for STERLING SCHIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STERLING F. SCHIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STERLING F. SCHIANO Obituary
SCHIANO, Sterling F. Of Norwood and North Eastham, died peacefully at home on August 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Sterling was the beloved husband of Margery A. (Chamberlain) Schiano, devoted father of Leslie Dinsmore of Dedham, Mark Schiano and his wife Joanne of Woburn, Scott Schiano and his wife Theresa of Watertown, Glen Schiano of Norwood, and Lynn Rowan and her husband George of Walpole, cherished grandfather of Bonnie, Joseph, John, Samuel, Salvatore, Alaina and Rose, dear brother of the late John Schiano and the late Charles Schiano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sterling was a graduate of Roslindale High Class of 1944 and Burdett College. He was a WWII US Army veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater. Following a long career as an electrician for Holingsworth and Vose, Sterling divided his time between his homes in Norwood and Cape Cod. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Memorial contributions may be made in Sterl's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STERLING's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -