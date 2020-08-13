|
|
SCHIANO, Sterling F. Of Norwood and North Eastham, died peacefully at home on August 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Sterling was the beloved husband of Margery A. (Chamberlain) Schiano, devoted father of Leslie Dinsmore of Dedham, Mark Schiano and his wife Joanne of Woburn, Scott Schiano and his wife Theresa of Watertown, Glen Schiano of Norwood, and Lynn Rowan and her husband George of Walpole, cherished grandfather of Bonnie, Joseph, John, Samuel, Salvatore, Alaina and Rose, dear brother of the late John Schiano and the late Charles Schiano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sterling was a graduate of Roslindale High Class of 1944 and Burdett College. He was a WWII US Army veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater. Following a long career as an electrician for Holingsworth and Vose, Sterling divided his time between his homes in Norwood and Cape Cod. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Memorial contributions may be made in Sterl's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
781-762-0482
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020