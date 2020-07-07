Boston Globe Obituaries
STEVE IVES


1947 - 2020
STEVE IVES Obituary
IVES, Steve Handsome. Funny. Loving. Wonderful! Anyone who knew Steve Ives, adored Steve Ives. On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Steve Ives died peacefully surrounded by family and his lifelong best friend. Steve was born in 1947 in Boston, son to Irving and Helen Ives, where he spent the first years of his life, before moving to Newton, where he graduated Newton High School. He went on to study at Boston University and was a wildly proud Terrier graduate. After college Steve embraced and celebrated life fully from traveling across the country, to living in Hawaii, before ultimately settling back in his beloved hometown of Boston. You could always find him bringing joy and smiles to his friends, family, and anyone he met. Professionally Steve's career stretched from running the family business, Ives Safety Tire, to serving as President of Sales at New England States Transport. On June 28, 1981 Steve married the love of his life, Linda Bondy-Ives. They were happily married 32 years until Linda's passing in May 2013. Steve is survived by his two sons, Ian and Brian; daughter-in-law, Brina; and his grandson, Eli – who brought him more joy than any Red Sox World Series or Patriot Super Bowl win. He is also survived by sisters, Jane and Laura; brother, Alan; sisters-in-law, Jennifer and Cindy; nephews, Jake, Noah and Alex; nieces, Amanda and Lily; brother-in-law, Eric and Jordan. Services were held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Linda Bondy-Ives Fund for Academic Advising: www.bu.edu/cgs/donate/ or The Jimmy Fund: www.jimmyfund.org/gift www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
