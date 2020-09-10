CLARK, Steven Allan Esq. Of Lexington, August 28, 2020 from glioblastoma brain cancer. Beloved husband of Joan (Zoeller) Clark. Loving father of David Clark and his wife Lindsay Nichols of Kensington, MD, and Sarah Scholte and her husband Andrew of Somerville. Devoted brother of Marcia Clark of New York, NY. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Isadora and Griffin Clark, and Cameron Scholte.
Born on September 22, 1944, Steve grew up in Bay Shore, NY. He was a graduate of Yale College (1966) and Harvard Law School (1969). Steve and Joan met their senior year at college and married in 1968. After law school, Steve took the path less travelled. He volunteered as a lawyer with Mountain People's Rights, helping coal miners in Appalachian Kentucky seek black lung benefits, and found himself involved in a host of related mine worker issues. In 1976, he returned to Massachusetts to open his practice with Joseph Flynn, who had worked with him in Kentucky. Steve was immediately drawn to immigration law because he could continue to enjoy the satisfaction of helping people realize their dreams while at the same time mastering a complex and challenging area of law. Over his 30 years of immigration practice, he was active mentoring young lawyers and participating in the America Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), serving as national president in 1999.
In addition to his passion for the law, Steve loved his family and friends who have lovingly supported him in his long illness. His hobbies included gardening, reading, and walking the paths of Lexington and Martha's Vineyard, where he had a vacation home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Immigration Council,www.AmericanImmigrationCouncil.org
or the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org
