|
|
CADWELL, Steven Allen Psychotherapist, Husband, Father, Performing Artist, Musician, Poet Steven Allen Cadwell died peacefully at home in Concord, MA on August 29. Born October 1, 1950 to John and Mary Cadwell, Steve was the second of six sons. He attended Otter Valley Union High School and Amherst College, earning a Master's in Social Work from the UT Austin and a PhD in Social Work from Smith College. Steve built a forty-year career around a psychotherapy practice focused on the LGBTQ community and group therapy. During the AIDS epidemic, he co-edited and contributed a chapter to Therapists on the Front Line: Psychotherapy with Gay Men in the Age of Aids. He taught group psychotherapy at Boston University School of Social Work and Harvard Medical School, and received a lifetime achievement award from the Northeastern Society for Group Psychotherapy. Steve led a life of courage and compassion, invoking art to communicate and connect through poetry, stage performance, film, and sculpture. After his cancer diagnosis, Steve completed his second poetry collection, poeMEMoir: Hope Springs Internal, and presented his film, Wild and Precious, at the Middlebury Film Festival. Steve is survived by his husband Joseph Levine and their son Isaac Cadwell-Levine; brothers Ashley, Michael, Jared, Alden, and Jason and their spouses Louise, Jane, Katherine, and Deb and their families; his mother-in-law Carol Levine, brother-in-law Daniel Levine and sister-in-law Maria Levine. We are all grateful for the expertise of Dr. Henry Friedman and Dr. John Dubois, who extended Steve's stay on earth, and to Embrace Home Care and Nashoba Nursing Services and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mil Milagros https://www.milmilagros.org/ Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at the Cadwell farm in Pittsford, VT on Saturday, October 19 at 1pm.
View the online memorial for Steven Allen CADWELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019