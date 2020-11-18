AMARAL, Steven Of Derry, NH, formerly of Punta Gorda, FL and Somerville, MA, died November 16, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by family.
Steven retired as a carpenter from Walter E. Fernald State School, where he worked for over 27 years. He enjoyed scratch tickets and spending time outdoors, especially fishing. Steven's main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen (Stewart) Amaral. Cherished companion and former husband of Joanne (Gaspa) Amaral. Loving father of Steven Amaral-Pearson and his husband Joshua of Sagamore Beach, Tammy Nelson and her husband Scott of Halifax, Kim Duplessis of Mendon and Wayne Amaral and his wife Kendra of Amesbury. Devoted stepfather of Debbie Walles and her husband Bill of Derry, NH, Keith Madore of Derry, NH, Bernard Madore and his wife Chuong of Derry, NH and Thomas Madore and his wife Lisa of Tewksbury. Adored Papa of the late Shawn Michael Nelson and Amy Katherine Duplessis and 22 additional grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Proud son of the late Joseph Amaral and Mary (Rodrigues) Amaral. Caring brother of Daniel Amaral and his wife Maria of Ruskin, FL and the late Joseph Amaral, Jr. and Shirley Gochakowski. Brother-in-law of Frank Gochakowski of Longwood, FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 AM at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital).
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steven may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 18 Orchard View Drive, Unit 4, Londonderry, NH 03053. Their support and care was appreciated by Steven's entire family.
