COLMAN, Steven Passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 18, at age 69, after a brave battle with metastatic melanoma. Beloved husband of Carol (Gurvitz) Colman. Cherished father of Zoe Colman. Son of Sydney Ruth (Levine) and the late Daniel Colman. Brother to Ellen and David Hunter, Laura Roaman, and Linda and Allan Gurvitz. Uncle to Michelle and Adam Wichman, Lauren and Eric Gurvitz, Matthew Hunter, Michael Hunter, Daniel Roaman, and Emily and Tom Quibbons. Great-uncle to Sophia and Gabriel Wichman and to Jessica and Abigail Gurvitz.
Steven devoted his life to helping others in 30 years of working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). His kindness and positive nature made him many friends from all walks of life. From admirals to security guards, Steven treated everyone with the same fabulous sense of humor and humanity. He believed in justice, fairness, compassion, courage, and empathy. He made connections that extend far beyond what he could have dreamed. He lived an authentic life, completely in the moment. Most of all, he loved being in the presence of friends and family, who miss him dearly.
A Memorial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to World Central Kitchen, wck.org or to Aim At Melanoma,
aimatmelanoma.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020