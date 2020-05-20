|
SCHOORENS, Steven Craig Age 58 of Phillipston, formerly of Bedford, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side, after living his best life, then later, his best life with the challenges of MS. Steven was born on September 2, 1961 to Richard and Shirley (Whynot) Schoorens of Biddeford, ME. He grew up in Bedford, MA, graduating from Bedford High School in 1980. He held a Black Belt in Karate and enjoyed skiing, skating, camping, doing projects around the home and yard, and taking walks along the beach and through the woods with his family. He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Susan L. (Dow) Schoorens; son: Joshua Schoorens; daughter: Rebekah Schoorens, all of Phillipston; brothers: David (Cathy) Schoorens of Portsmouth, RI, Douglas Schoorens of ME (NJ); sister: Susan (Robert) Billbrough of Havertown, PA; several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made, if you choose, to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020