DePIETRO, Steven D. Of Saugus, age 74, April 5th. Husband of the late Joan (Maniscalco) DePietro. Devoted father of Joanne Cipriani & her husband Marco and Steven DiPietro, II & his wife Cathy all of Saugus. Loving grandfather of Joseph DiPietro, Steven Meyer, Barbara Fyfe & her husband Andy and Wesley Fyfe. Dear brother of Arthur DePietro of Salem, NH & the late William DePietro. Companion of Janice McLaughlin of Middleton. Loving uncle & dear friend to many. US Navy Vet. of the Korean Conflict. Member of the Strokers Car Club. Adhering to the state mandate and CDC guidelines, Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Dana Farber at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org For condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020