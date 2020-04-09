Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN DEPIETRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN D. DEPIETRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN D. DEPIETRO Obituary
DePIETRO, Steven D. Of Saugus, age 74, April 5th. Husband of the late Joan (Maniscalco) DePietro. Devoted father of Joanne Cipriani & her husband Marco and Steven DiPietro, II & his wife Cathy all of Saugus. Loving grandfather of Joseph DiPietro, Steven Meyer, Barbara Fyfe & her husband Andy and Wesley Fyfe. Dear brother of Arthur DePietro of Salem, NH & the late William DePietro. Companion of Janice McLaughlin of Middleton. Loving uncle & dear friend to many. US Navy Vet. of the Korean Conflict. Member of the Strokers Car Club. Adhering to the state mandate and CDC guidelines, Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Dana Farber at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org For condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -