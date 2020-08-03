Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN ROTCHFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN E. "ROCKO" ROTCHFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN E. "ROCKO" ROTCHFORD Obituary
ROTCHFORD, Steven E. "Rocko" Of Waltham, August 2, 2020. Son of the late Edward R. and Barbara M. (Curtin) Rotchford. Brother of Gregg D. Rotchford (Maureen) of Framingham and the late Michael. J. Rotchford and Joyce R. Rotchford. Brother-in-law of Virginia M. Rotchford of Wareham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Steven's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, August 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -