ROTCHFORD, Steven E. "Rocko" Of Waltham, August 2, 2020. Son of the late Edward R. and Barbara M. (Curtin) Rotchford. Brother of Gregg D. Rotchford (Maureen) of Framingham and the late Michael. J. Rotchford and Joyce R. Rotchford. Brother-in-law of Virginia M. Rotchford of Wareham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Steven's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, August 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020