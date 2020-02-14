|
COUGHLAN, Steven Earl Age 55, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after living bravely with cancer for eight years. He was the devoted son of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen (Adams) Coughlan and the loving husband of Susan (Barry) Coughlan. Steve was born in Southampton, New York, on October 8, 1964. At the age of four, he moved with his family to Foxborough where he excelled at sports and made lifelong friends. Steve graduated from Foxborough High School, class of 1982, and continued his education at UMass Amherst, earning his BS in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, and at Bryant University, earning his MBA in Finance Steve and his wife Susan were married at Saint Mary's Church in Foxborough on March 28, 1992, and moved to North Attleboro in 1996. He was a devoted husband to Susan and the proud father of Megan and Katelyn. He most loved spending time with his family, especially skiing at Sunday River in Maine and traveling on many wonderful vacations. He enjoyed attending his daughter's sporting events and coaching them as a volunteer with Triboro Titans youth lacrosse. Steve was an avid golfer and member of Foxborough Country Club. The perfect day for Steve was any day spent on the golf course with family and friends. He will always be remembered for the mental and physical tenacity he displayed in all aspects of his life. In 1990, Steve began his military career, attending Air Force Officer Training School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. Steve was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in November of 1990 and was stationed at Hurlburt Field, FL as a member of the 834th Contracting Squadron. After four years of full-time service, Steve joined the Air Force Reserves as a member of DCMA (Defense Contract Management Agency), most recently out of the Boston, MA Office. In 2009, Steve was deployed and served as Deputy Commander DCMA - Afghanistan and subsequently was awarded the Bronze Star for exceptionally meritorious service in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Steve retired from the Air Force in October of 2018. Steve worked for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) in their Needham and Westwood, MA offices for over 22 years, quickly rising through the ranks to Vice President, serving in increasingly challenging roles of responsibility throughout his successful career. He retired in 2019, due to illness. Despite his illness and all its challenges, Steve remained a loyal and dedicated leader to his team. Beloved husband of Susan M. (Barry) Coughlan. Loving father of Megan K. and Katelyn M. Coughlan of North Attleboro. Cherished brother of Barbara Walsh and her husband Joseph of Ridgefield, CT, Susan Rousseau and her husband Del of Southborough, MA, and the late Joseph and Michael Coughlan. Brother-in law of Melanie Coughlan of Alexandria, VA, and Kathleen Pelick and Bob Barry of Mansfield, MA. Special son-in-law of Natalie and the late Robert Barry of Foxborough, MA. Uncle to Kelly Williams, Will Coughlan and his wife Darcy, the late Bradford Coughlan, Joe and Samantha Coughlan, Conor Walsh and his wife Laura Jeanne, Jack and Tim Walsh, Maggie, Kirby, Mary, and Grace Rousseau, Paige Pelick, and Haley Ryan and her husband Taylor. In addition, he is survived by his uncle Kirby Coughlin and his wife Carolyn, aunts Peggy Groves and Maureen Hussian, eight great-nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow with United States Air Force Honors at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to sponsor Megan Coughlan in the Pan-Mass Challenge, at http://pmc.org/MC0664, with all donations going directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Megan will be riding in August in memory of her dad, her uncle Mike, and grandfather Joseph. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020